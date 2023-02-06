Which Avengers Will Cameo in ‘Quantumania’?

“You’re an Avenger? Have I killed you before?”

Those are Kang’s words in one of the trailers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. That ominous line means that even though we haven’t seen it — yet — this variant of Kang has almost surely traveled through the multiverse in the past, where he’s battled and killed numerous variants of the Avengers.

Exactly how those events might have played out is the subject of our latest Marvel Cinematic Universe video. We speculate about which Avengers Kang could have conquered before his appearance in Quantumania, and we even guess which characters from the MCU may actually show up for cameos in the film, only to be killed in flashback by Jonathan Majors’ new mega-supervillain. This could even give us a chance to see variants of the Avengers in their classic costumes — in much the way we saw “Classic Loki” in his original Jack Kirby-designed suit in the Loki television series. For more, watch the video below:

If you liked that on Kang’s past with the Avengers of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (or multiverse), check out more of our videos below, including the deleted scenes and alternate ending from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, one on why Marvel needs a street-level superhero team, and one on the members of the New Avengers in The Kang Dynasty. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. The next Marvel movie, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is scheduled to open in theaters on February 17.

Sign up for Disney+ here.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: All the Coolest Marvel Easter Eggs Here are all the best callbacks to Black Panther (and to decades of Marvel Comics) in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.