Which Marvel Heroes Are In Valhalla?

The following post and video contain SPOILERS for Thor: Love and Thunder.

One of the interesting — and potentially game-changing — aspects of Thor: Love and Thunder is the fact that it officially confirms the existence of Valhalla in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This fabled afterlife of the Norse gods was finally revealed in the film’s post-credits scene, where Jane Foster arrives at its gates and is greeted by Idris Elba’s Heimdall, a heroic warrior of Asgard who died fighting Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War.

The fact that these Marvel characters died but now live on in this magical afterlife opens up a lot of storytelling possibilities. It also raises a big question: What Marvel heroes now enjoy their eternal reward in Valhalla? Is Odin there? What about Scourge? How about the Warriors Three? And what about ... Tony Stark?

The answers to those questions is the subject of our latest Love and Thunder video. It looks at the concept of Valhalla, how it works in the MCU and (most importantly) tries to figure out which of Marvel Cinematic Universe characters now reside there. Watch it below:

If you liked that video on Valhalla and the characters from Marvel history who may be residing there, check out more of our videos below, including our predictions about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, what went wrong (and what went right) in Thor: Love and Thunder, and what happens next for Thor and Love after Love and Thunder. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Thor: Love and Thunder is now playing in theaters. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is scheduled to open in theaters on May 5, 2023.

The Coolest Eternals Easter Eggs