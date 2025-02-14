Who Will Be the MCU’s New Avengers?

If the fact that Marvel is making two new Avengers movies in the years ahead (2026’s Avengers: Doomsday and 2027’s Avengers: Secret Wars) didn’t make it clear, the events of Captain America: Brave New World make it a certainty: A new group of Avengers is coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

We’re not going to spoil Brave New World here, but that film’s story strongly hints that we’re going to see these new Avengers sooner rather than later. That means it’s time to do the one thing Marvel fans like more than actually watching Marvel movies: Speculating about what future Marvel movies might look like.

Depending on how you qualify things — was Doctor Strange technically a member of the Avengers in Infinity War or just a guy who happened to go into space with Tony Stark? — Avengers: Infinity War had a core Avengers cast of around a dozen heroes. So that was basically the guideline we set for ourselves here: Pick roughly a dozen characters who could comprise the next generation of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

ScreenCrush’s choices are listed below, roughly in order of likeliness. It would take an act of Galactus to keep the first few names out of Avengers: Doomsday, but as you get toward the bottom, you enter the realm of educated guesswork. (And since we already brought him up: Unless he’s lying to preserve a surprise, Benedict Cumberbatch has already claimed his Dr. Strange is not in Doomsday. So don’t expect to see him mentioned.)

With all that said: Avengers ... assemble?

Who Are the MCU’s New Avengers? Captain America is finally building a new Avengers team. Who will make the cut?

