Who Else In the MCU Is a Mutant?

The following post contains some SPOILERS for the season finale of Ms. Marvel.

Mutation: it is the key to our evolution. It has enabled us to evolve from a single-celled organism into the dominant species on the planet. This process is slow, and normally taking thousands and thousands of years. But every few hundred millennia, evolution leaps forward.

That’s what happened on the season finale of Ms. Marvel, when it was revealed that Kamala Khan was, in fact, a mutant, making her the first official and confirmed member of that group in the main Marvel Cinematic Universe. So while we wait for the X-Men to officially join the MCU, we’re now wondering: If Ms. Marvel is a mutant, who else is one?

That‘s the subject of our latest Marvel video, which looks through the history of the MCU to find clues to who else may be a secret mutant. After the events of Eternals, we know a lot more about the origins of life on Earth, and if you know Marvel Comics, you know how the Celestials played a key role in the creation of mutants and other super-powered beings. That also might give us some clues to Kamala Khan’s fellow MCU mutants. Watch the video below:

If you liked that video on who else in the MCU might be mutants like Ms. Marvel, check out more of our videos below, including our look at Valhalla and the characters from Marvel history who may be residing there, our predictions about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and what went wrong (and what went right) in Thor: Love and Thunder. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. The full season of Ms. Marvel is now streaming on Disney+.

Sign up for Disney+ here.

The Coolest Eternals Easter Eggs