‘Ahsoka’: Who Is the Sith Inquisitor?

Episode 2 of Star Wars: Ahsoka introduced a mysterious new villain: An Inquisitor working with Morgan Elsbeth to find the missing Grand Admiral Thrawn. The character wears a full face mask and body suit, meaning it isn’t possible to tell who this is from sight alone.

But we think we’ve figured it out. If you watch closely — and you know Star Wars history — there are strong hints that this is none other than Ezra Bridger, the hero of the animated series Star Wars: Rebels, and the same character motivating Ahsoka’s heroes in their quest from off-screen. But what if he isn’t off-screen? What if this Inquisitor is Ezra in disguise?

In our latest Star Wars video, we explain why this theory makes so much sense, and show you all the clues from Star Wars: Rebels that Ezra was destined to go to the Dark Side. (Actually, Ezra even used the Dark Side of the Force once on Rebels. Remember that? We do.) Take a look below:

