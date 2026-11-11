The following post contains spoilers for the season finale of VisionQuest.

“Do you think that it’s possible with me, you and Billy still around, that...?

“We might ever see your mother again?”

That’s a question asked by Tommy and Vision at the end of the series finale of VisionQuest. Tommy’s mother, of course, is Wanda Maximoff (AKA the Scarlet Witch), who seemingly died at the end of Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.

But, of course, Vision died in Avengers: Infinity War. And then he sort of died again in WandaVision. (Sort of.) And Tommy and Billy seemed to be artificial creations of Wanda’s magic, and now they’re flesh and blood, and reunited with the restored Vision. So it’s a fair question.

In that scene, Paul Bettany’s Vision replies “We have said goodbye before. So, I suppose it stands to reason we might say hello again.”

That’s where Vision leaves it. But just a few minutes later, a post-credits scene at the very end of the VisionQuest finale, an additional scene gives a different answer.

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It shows Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda in her final moments from Multiverse of Madness, when she sacrificed her own life to destroy Mount Wundagore as well as the corrupting influence of the evil Darkhold book. But then it shows none other than Doctor Doom lifting the rubble of Mount Wundagore off of Wanda, and declaring “Scarlet Witch, awaken. Your power will be mine.” And then Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda opens her eyes.

So yeah, expect to see Wanda somewhere in Avengers: Doomsday (or maybe its sequel, Avengers: Secret Wars). Or maybe both? And one would think this would also create a chance that we’ll see Vision, Tommy, and Billy all in one or both films as well.

The full season of VisionQuest is now streaming on Disney+. Avengers: Doomsday opens in theaters in a little over a month, on December 18.