As the ending of VisionQuest made abundantly clear, right now Marvel is laser-focused on just one thing: Hyping Avengers: Doomsday. To that end, a few weeks ago they released a slightly new cut of Avengers: Endgame to theaters. Dubbed Avengers Endgame: Encore, it included several new post-credits scenes designed to bridge the gap between the two movies — and to get audiences hyped to come out for Doomsday at the end of the year.

With Endgame: Encore’s theatrical run concluded, Marvel is now putting the new cut of the film on Disney+. This version will surprisingly debut on streaming by the end of the week.

They also hyped the film’s streaming arrival with a new teaser encouraging Marvel fans to brush up on their Marvel Cinematic Universe viewing on the service prior to Doomsday’s theatrical debut.

READ MORE: How Endgame: Encore Sets Up Avengers: Doomsday

Beyond the additional post-credits material — three added scenes plus a little sound effect calling back to the very first Iron Man — Avengers Endgame: Encore remains the same as the original theatrical release, with the surviving members of the Avengers struggling to reverse the effects of Thanos’ “snap” that erased half of the entire universe during Avengers: Infinity War.

The new material in Encore teased the undoing of Steve Rogers’ happy ending from Avengers: Endgame in order to allow his return in Avengers: Doomsday, showed Bruce Banner get confronted by Doctor Doom, and a final sequence (which was only shown at certain screenings) where the TVA from Marvel’s Loki television series observe numerous universal “incursions” which indicate that the destruction of the multiverse is imminent.

Avengers Endgame: Encore debuts on Disney+ on Friday, November 13. And, yes, Avengers: Doomsday follows in a little over a month, on December 18.