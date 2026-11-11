VisionQuest is done. But is the story of Vision and his family over?

(Almost certainly not. Did you see that post-credits scene? This is clearly going to continue in Avengers: Doomsday and/or Secret Wars.)

But that’s really just one little piece of this puzzle. In our latest Marvel Cinematic Universe video, we’ll break down VisionQuest’s shocking finale, and we’ll also highlight all of the Easter eggs, little details, and Marvel references you might have missed.

We’ll discuss the music we hear in the episode and how it relates to the finale’s story, examine James Spader’s human character Virgil Horton and why he retroactively improves the single worst line of dialogue in Avengers: Age of Ultron, and point out our favorite nods to vintage sitcoms like The Dick Van Dyke Show and The Mary Tyler Moore Show in VisionQuest.

Watch our full VisionQuest finale video below:

READ MORE: Every Marvel Cinematic Universe Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

If you liked that video on all of the Easter eggs in Episode 8 of VisionQuest, check out more of our videos below, including one on all the Easter eggs in Episode 7 of VisionQuest, one on all the Easter eggs in Episodes 5 and 6 of VisionQuest, and one on the latest Avengers: Doomsday trailer and all of its Easter eggs. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. New episodes of VisionQuest premiere weekly on Disney+.

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