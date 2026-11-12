The following post contains SPOILERS for the post-credits scene of VisionQuest. For real. Stop reading. Click away. Go outside. Reorder your comic book collection. Contemplate the meaning of existence. But beware if you read any further than this.

Wanda Maximoff is back — and it sure looks like when she returns she will be teaming with Doctor Doom against the Avengers.

What’s this mean for Wanda, for Doom, for the Avengers, and the fate of the Scarlet Witch beyond Avengers: Doomsday? That’s the subject of our latest VisionQuest video. We’ll break down what that shocking post-credits scene — which wasn’t screened for the press before the episode premiered on Disney+ — tells us about Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Just how important was this scene, and what does it reveal about Doom’s plan to defeat the rest of Marvel’s heroes? Watch our full video below and find out:

READ MORE: Every Marvel Cinematic Universe Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

If you liked that video on how the ending of VisionQuest sets up Avengers: Doomsday, check out more of our videos below, including one on all of the Easter eggs in Episode 8 of VisionQuest, one on all the Easter eggs in Episode 7 of VisionQuest, and one on all the Easter eggs in Episodes 5 and 6 of VisionQuest. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to open in theaters on December 18. The full season of VisionQuest is now streaming on Disney+.

Sign up for Disney+ here.

Get our free mobile app