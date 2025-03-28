After hours of literally nothing but shots of chairs, Marvel’s big Avengers: Doomsday casting announcement ended with an appearance by Robert Downey Jr., who’s returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after five years of “retirement” to play the new Doctor Doom in the film. Downey walked all the way down that long row of chairs, then shushed the camera, and that was that.

So why this odd gesture? 275 million people tuned in to watch some of this announcement; now you want them all to be quiet? In our latest video, we’ll give you our theory about what RDJr.’s appearance (and that shush) in the casting announcement means. Plus, we’ll go through the entire cast list for the film, and explain who they are playing, and what we expect they’ll be doing in the film. How will the Fantastic Four connect to Downey’s Doctor Doom? Why are there so many Thunderbolts in the film? We’ll tell you below:

