Why Didn’t Gamora Get Her Own ’What If…?’ Episode?

The “Guardians of the Multiverse” from the season finale of What If...? are the protagonists of all the previous episodes of the show: There’s Captain Carter from Episode 1, Star-Lord T’Challa From Episode 2, Emo Doctor Strange From Episode 4, Killmonger from Episode 6, Party Thor from Episode 7, and Black Widow from Episode 8. But then there’s an added member of the team — Gamora, wearing Thanos’ Avengers: Endgame armor — who was never introduced in a previous episode.

Where did she come from? No, you didn’t miss an episode of What If...? But this version of Gamora was supposed to get her own installment of the latest MCU series prior to the season finale. In our newest What If...? video, we explain why that episode didn’t happen, reveal what it would have supposedly shown, and discuss this particular Gamora’s backstory and motivations. Watch it below:

