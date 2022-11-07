Why Doesn’t the MCU Have a Team of Super-Villains?

Marvel has loads of super-villain teams in its comics. There’s the Frightful Four, the Dark Avengers, the Sinister Six, Omega Flight, the Sons of the Serpent, the Zodiac, and of course the Masters of Evil, led by Baron Zemo. But so far, none of Marvel’s many super-villain teams have ever been adapted to a movie or TV show in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Why is that? In our latest MCU video, we take a look at Marvel’s super-villain teams, and try to figure out why none have made the jump to movies or shows. We also look at how the Masters of Evil could come to the MCU, why we were disappointed by the announcement of the team lineup in the Thunderbolts movie, and look at how the arrival of Kang could finally give us that first true MCU super-villain group. Watch it below:

If you liked that video on the MCU and its lack of super-villain teams, check out more of our videos below, including our theories about Kang and his connections to Shang-Chi’s Ten Rings and Ms. Marvel’s bangle, why Wonder Man is such an exciting addition to the MCU, and one on Kang’s evil plan in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is scheduled to open in theaters on February 17, 2023.

