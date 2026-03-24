Star Trek: Starfleet Academy fans are reeling from the abrupt cancellation of the sci-fi show, which only premiered a little over two months ago on Paramount+.

On Monday (March 23), not even two weeks after the Season 1 finale aired, Paramount and CBS announced Starfleet Academy will not continue past its upcoming second season, which has already been filmed.

“We’re incredibly proud of the ambition, passion, and creativity that went into bringing Star Trek: Starfleet Academy to life. The series introduced audiences to a bold new group of characters, welcomed familiar faces, and expanded the Star Trek universe in exciting new ways,” Paramount shared in a statement, adding, “We look forward to sharing the upcoming second and final season with everyone, and continuing to celebrate the cast, crew, and all that was accomplished with this series.”

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Now, fans are wondering why the Star Trek show, which has an impressive 87 percent critical score on Rotten Tomatoes as of publishing, was suddenly pulled.

While neither Paramount nor the project’s showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau have given an overt explanation, there are a few likely reasons why Starfleet Academy was canceled so soon.

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy’s Cancellation Explained

According to Variety, the show’s cancellation came most likely as a result of low viewership. None of Season 1’s 10 episodes made it into Nielsen’s Top 10 streaming chart, indicating a relatively small audience despite positive critical ratings. Mixed fan reception, including toward the show’s polarizing YA tone, also may have played a part.

In general, the show also failed to generate the sort of buzz necessary for a franchise entry to maintain network support. Plus, ongoing leadership changes and cost-cutting measures at Paramount, as well as the company’s impending projected acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, may have contributed to the level of uncertainty surrounding the show’s future.

Starfleet Academy also reportedly had high production costs — including big-name cast members such as Paul Giamatti, Holly Hunter, and Tatiana Maslany, and a rumored budget of over $100 million for its first season — that could presumably no longer be justified when measured against its disappointing viewership numbers.

Still, while Starfleet Academy may be canceled, that doesn’t mean it doesn’t have a future. Thankfully for dedicated fans, Paramount renewed the series for a second season early on, and production on Season 2 already wrapped in February 2026.

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