With his laid-back California accent and affinity for getting stoned in his van, pizza delivery boy Argyle became a fan-favorite when he made his debut in Season 4 of Stranger Things back in 2022.

So, it was perhaps a surprise to many fans when Argyle’s actor, 29-year-old Eduardo Franco, revealed that his comedic character seemingly won’t be included in the upcoming fifth and final season of Netflix's hit sci-fi horror series.

The actor made the revelation while chatting on the Steve Varley Show in early January.

The interview went live just days after the official Stranger Things X (formerly Twitter) account shared a photo of Season 5’s primary cast as production for the season finally begins.

Notably, Franco is missing from the photo.

Why Is Eduardo Franco Not Returning for Season 5 of Stranger Things?

According to Franco, he was simply never called back to be a part of the show's final season.

“It’s nice to hear that there’s some sort of concern or something, you know what I mean? But I never got a phone call, so I think … yeah, I think that’s it,” Franco shared.

Netflix has yet to confirm Franco's claim.

Why Is Argyle Not in Season 5?

It's unconfirmed why, exactly, Franco allegedly wasn't asked to return for Season 5.

However, it does make some sense that Argyle wouldn't have a big role to play in the final season of the show, which is said to take place back where it all started: Hawkins.

Considering Argyle is from California, and a teenager, it wouldn't make much sense for him to hang around Indiana with his buddy Jonathan Byers for an undisclosed amount of time when he has a job slinging Surfer Boy Pizza pies (and likely a family, and school, and a life of his own) back on the West Coast.

Plus, some viewers complained that the cast of Stranger Things had become too bloated during last season, with too many side characters. That said, it’s possible showrunners simply wanted to tighten the cast and sharpen their focus to tie up all those loose ends for the series' big finale.

When Does Stranger Things Season 5 Come Out?

The official release date for Stranger Things Season 5 has yet to be revealed.

Considering the season just began production in January 2024 following delays due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, and considering it's already been two years since Season 4 premiered, it's likely Season 5 won’t air on Netflix until 2025.

Season 5 will be the show's last season and, according to NME, will see the return of Jamie Campbell Bower as series villain Vecna.

In 2023, showrunners the Duffer Brothers shared some details about the upcoming season to Collider.

During the interview, the brothers revealed the show's final season will feature more of an emphasis on Will Byers, played by Noah Schnapp.

"Will’s going to be a big part and focus — is really all I can say of Season 5 — in his journey. We’re starting to see his coming of age, really, which has been challenging for a number of reasons, some of which are supernatural. But you’re starting to see him come into his own," Matt Duffer teased.