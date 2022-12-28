Why Kang Needs Ant-Man in ‘Quantumania’

If Kang the Conqueror is really the biggest villain in this era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, why is he making his official debut in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania? The Ant-Man franchise has traditionally been the smallest of all of Marvel’s franchises (no pun intended). The first movie was basically a heist film, and the second was a family drama about a group of related superheroes. Now Ant-Man, a guy who can change his size, is going to fight the #1 baddie in all of Marvel after Thanos? Why?

We think we know, and in our latest Marvel video, we break it all down. Don’t forget: Scott Lang might be a thief and a dude who can grow really small, but in the Marvel Cinematic Universe he’s also the guy who started the chain of events that defeated Thanos. No, not by climbing inside his butt and growing really big — Scott was the one who proved that the Avengers could use the Quantum Realm to travel through time and collect the Infinity Stones in the past. Watch below to see why that is so important to Kang and to the plot of Quantumania:

If you liked that video about why Kang needs Scott Lang to escape the Quantum Realm, check out more of our videos below, including the potential of a reboot of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, the hidden meaning of Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase Four, and which Guardians will live or die in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is scheduled to open in theaters on February 17, 2023.

