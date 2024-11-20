Why Marvel Needs to Make ‘Eternals 2’

It seems like we are never going to see the promised sequel to Eternals. That’s what happens when your movie flops at the box office and gets bad reviews from critics and fans alike.

But c’mon. Eternals wasn’t that bad. It had is issues, yes, but it also had some really bold ideas, especially for a Marvel movie. The opening sequence still stands as one of the most visually interesting in all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Then, okay yeah, the movie jumped ahead about 5,000 years and its structure after that was pretty familiar and tiresome. But the parts of Eternals that worked really worked — and when the movie was not a hit, it was the first domino to fall at Marvel. It started a trend away from bolder ideas and back toward safer sequels.

In our latest Marvel video, we’ll look back at what worked and what didn’t work in Eternals, explain why it was such a huge turning point for Marvel — and discuss why we still want to see this story continued in a sequel. Watch it below:

