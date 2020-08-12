Ruby Rose Explains Why She Left Her ‘Batwoman’ Role

In mid-May, actress Ruby Rose announced her decision to exit The CW’s Batwoman before its second season. At the time, she didn’t really open up too much about her reasoning for leaving. But now, in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Rose opened up about her share of difficulties in the role, including the fact that she needed back surgery after an on-set incident in 2019:

Being the lead of a superhero show is tough. Being the lead in anything is tough. But I think, in that particular instance, it was a lot more difficult because I was still recovering from my surgery. I had my surgery and then 10 days later I went to work, which maybe wasn't the best idea... But as far as being a lead of a show or a film — regardless if it’s action or if it's emotional — in whichever ways it's taxing.

Despite all this, Rose also shared that playing Batwoman was “such an honor” and that she would “definitely do TV again” after she's recovered. She also explained that the pandemic played a role in her decision to leave the show, giving her enough of a break to reflect on the pros and cons. “You know, you have time in quarantine and sort of isolation to just think about a lot of different things and what you want to achieve in life and what you want to do,” said Rose. “I think for both [me and the producers], it was a great opportunity to have a dialogue about a lot of things.”

Rose is passing on the torch to Javica Leslie, whom she is positive will nail the part. “I think she definitely knows what she’s doing and she seems fantastic,” said Rose. “I’m just really stoked and I’m definitely going to watch the next season as well and see how it all comes together.”