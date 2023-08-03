The Real Reason Why ‘Secret Invasion’ Failed

We had such high hopes (and big expectations) for Secret Invasion. And the show got off to a pretty solid start, with the shocking reveal that Everett Ross was a Skrull and the tragic death of Agent Maria Hill. But the next five episodes gave Marvel fans one disappointment after another: Very little suspense, few genuine surprises, and a completely underwhelming finale involving Super Skrulls fighting each other using the powers of the Avengers.

So what went wrong? That‘s the subject of our latest Marvel Cinematic Universe video, which examines all the reasons that Secret Invasion was in major trouble right from the get-go. For one thing, Marvel had established that in the MCU Skrulls are good guys. And that’s the way it’s been for years. So Secret Invasion didn’t just have to give us the story of this secret invasion, it had to explain why that invasion was happening, all at the same time.

But there were other missteps along the way, including the choices of which characters to reveal as Skrulls, how those revelations were handled, and rumored issues involving low budgets and loads of reshoots. Watch our full video below:

