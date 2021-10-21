It Looks Like Denis Villeneuve Will Get to Make ’Dune: Part 2’

Dune hasn’t even arrived in theaters yet, and the buzz surrounding news of a sequel only grows larger. The highly anticipated sci-fi epic directed by Denis Villeneuve (Blade Runner 2049, Arrival) is based off Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel of the same name. It’s already known that Dune will primarily cover the first half of Herbert’s book, leaving the door wide open for a second feature. Not to mention, the film is titled onscreen as Dune: Part One.

Warner Bros. has yet to officially confirm a green-lit sequel, but it’s looking more and more likely. Ann Sarnoff, CEO of Warner Bros., has gone on the record to further tease a follow-up to Villeneuve’s Dune. While speaking with Deadline, Sarnoff said: “Will we have a sequel to Dune? If you watch the movie you see how it ends. I think you pretty much know the answer to that.”

It's pretty easy to read between the lines and deduce that yes, a Dune sequel is imminent. The sci-fi film has performed well in international markets, with a majority of critics praising Dune’s ambitious premise and dynamic cast. It's already eons ahead of David Lynch's ill-fated 1984 adaptation, which exists now as a bizarre curio of the sci-fi genre with its own cult film status.

Most likely, Warner Bros. is waiting to make sure that Dune is lucrative enough at the box office to warrant the investment in a sequel. Chances are, it will be, and an official sequel announcement will be right around the corner. Dune officially opens in theaters and begins streaming on HBO Max later today.

12 Movies That Were Supposed To Start Franchises But Didn't A lot of factors can affect the cancellation of a sequel, but it can typically be chalked up to poor box office numbers and/or bad reviews. Here are 12 movies whose sequels or franchises were cancelled following their disappointing releases.