Will Marvel’s ‘Blade’ Ever Happen?

Marvel just pulled Blade from their upcoming release schedule. After years of delays, the film, starring Mahershala Ali as the title character, was supposed to premiere in theaters in the fall of 2025. Now ... who knows if we’ll ever see it at all.

Is Blade delayed or canceled? Will his bizarre cameo in Eternals be the one time we ever see (or technically hear) Ali’s Blade? Why can’t Marvel do horror in the MCU? Could the Blade character appear somewhere else, maybe even a Midnight Sons movie? That’s the subject of our latest Marvel video, where our team of MCU experts discusses the news of Blade’s postponement, talks about where this project might have gone wrong, and what this news means for future phases of the MCU.

Watch our full Blade post-mortem below.

READ MORE: The Worst Marvel Comics Ever

If you liked that video on the status of Marvel’s Blade and where we might eventually see Mahershala Ali’s version of the character, check out more of our videos below, including our recap of everything you need to know about Venom and his movie franchise prior to Venom: The Last Dance, one about all of the Marvel Easter eggs in the new Thunderbolts* trailer, and one comparing Venom and Joker. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Venom: The Last Dance opens in theaters everywhere this weekend. As of this writing, Blade does not have a confirmed release date.

Sign up for Disney+ here.

Get our free mobile app