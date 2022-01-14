Johnny Knoxville Says ‘Jackass Forever’ May Not Be the Last

It’s been ten years since the last Jackass movie. And the original Jackasses including Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, and Chris Pontius have now been doing bodily harm to themselves for over 20 years. The injuries pile up, and so do the years. Knoxville himself is now 50. The pain from those hilarious shots to the groin lingers longer than it used to these days.

Do not assume, though, that just because these guys are older that the new Jackass Forever is the final installment in the series. In an interview with Variety Knoxville said that the misconception out there that Jackass Forever is also Jackass Goodbye is not correct, and while there’s no guarantee there could be a Jackass 5Ever there is definitely a chance. Here’s his exact quote:

Someone wrote it was the last one, but we never said it was the last one ... I mean, it could go on…we could do another one if we wanted. I don’t know if we want to, but we could let the old guys come in and have fun, but put it more on the young cast. I don’t know. After [the first two films], we’re like ‘Never.’ And then there we made a third one and now we make a fourth one. So, we’re never saying never.

The Jackass crew is getting older. One of their founding members, Ryan Dunn, died in 2011, and another, Bam Margera, was fired from the film during production. But Jackass Forever also introduces new performers to the group, including Zach Holmes and Sean “Poopies” McInerney. So when Knoxville says the “old guys” could have fun while letting the young talent perform more of the dangerous (and painful) stuff, that gives you an idea how the franchise could move forward even as these dudes reach retirement age. Plus, if the series goes on long enough, Knoxville won’t even have to put on makeup to play his bad grandpa character!

For another Jackass to happen, though, Jackass Forever first has to become a hit. We’ll see what happens when it opens in theaters on February 4, 2022.

