The ‘Wonder Twins’ Won’t Be Getting a Movie After All

Wonder Twin powers: Do not activate.

Just three months ago, word leaked out that Warner Bros and DC Comics were turning the Wonder Twins, the sibling heroes first featured in the vintage cartoon The Super Friends, were getting their own live-action movie. The script for Wonder Twins was being written by Adam Sztykiel, who worked on the screenplay for the upcoming Black Adam movie. Later, it was revealed that KJ Apa and Isabel May had been cast in the title roles as Zan and Jayna, the alien twins who can transform when they touch hands. Wonder Twins was just one of several ambitious DC projects that were supposedly in development at HBO Max, including a live-action Batgirl movie.

But a quarter of a year later, the project is already off, per the Wall Street Journal. The project is apparently a casualty of the Warner Bros.-Discovery merger, and the fact that the combined company’s CEO, David Zaslav, has vowed to cut some $3 billion in spending as a cost-saving measure. The proposed budget of the Wonder Twins movie would have been in the neighborhood of $75 million.

The decision to put the kibosh on a big DC Comics movie just months after it went into development suggests that there could be some major changes coming to Warner Bros.’ superhero lineup in the years ahead as a result of this merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery. These projects, with their elaborate special effects, do not come cheap. If they’d squash a $75 million Wonder Twins movie, what’s getting the axe next? We’ll see...

Actors Who Were Traumatized By Their Roles