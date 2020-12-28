‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Easter Eggs: All the Hidden Secrets

The whole concept of the DC Extended Universe’s Wonder Woman is that the character has spent decades hiding from the world before she emerged to help Batman and Superman during the events of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Between the first Wonder Woman and BvS, the character seemingly lived a quiet life away from the spotlight. She did everything she could not to connect with the wider DCEU.

As a result, a sequel like Wonder Woman 1984, which is set between the events of Wonder Woman and Batman v Superman, can’t go too heavy on DC Comics Easter eggs. Still, the film does have a fair amount of DC references, both to previous DC movies like Wonder Woman and to Diana’s history in DC Comics, which provide many characters and even some of the more important plot points in the film. Here are 10 of the coolest Easter eggs in Wonder Woman 1984, and yes, beware of spoilers to follow: