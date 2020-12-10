‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Director Confirms Post-Credits Scene

Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins has confirmed that there will be a post-credits scene at the end of her upcoming DC movie. On CinemaBlend's ReelBlend podcast, she shared that a post-credits scene is coming, despite the fact that there wasn't one in the press screeners sent out before the movie's release.

Jenkins explained why the bonus scene wasn’t revealed to the press, stating that it could have potentially ruined the suspense. “Let that be something to save for the audience,” Jenkins stated. “Just because, God forbid, somebody writes about it, you’re like, ‘Well, then what fun was it? Now we should have just attached it to the end of the movie!’”

DC’s competitors over at Marvel popularized post-credits scenes for superhero movies, starting with 2008’s Iron Man. Aquaman had one, as did Justice League. But Wonder Woman 1984 is unique in that it’s the first major DC film to be released on HBO Max and in theaters on the same day. Jenkins also confirmed that the post-credits scene will be included in both the theatrical and HBO Max versions of the film.

One option could have been to limit the post-credits scene to theater screens only. This would incentivize the option of seeing Wonder Woman 1984 in theaters, where Jenkins believes it’s meant to be seen. While Jenkins acknowledged that idea “would be smart,” she also stated that Covid-19 will prevent too many people from seeing the movie on the big screen. So when Wonder Woman 1984 comes out Christmas Day, make sure to stick around until after the credits are over. It’s superhero movie tradition.