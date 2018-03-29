One of the best Game of Thrones characters ever has just joined the cast of Wonder Woman 2. Pedro Pascal, who played the tragically handsome and even more tragically arrogant Oberyn Martell (R.I.P.), was added to the cast of the movie late Wednesday night in an unspecified but “key role.”

Variety confirmed that the Narcos star had been added to Wonder Woman 2, whose cast is already quickly filling out with the recent addition of Kristen Wiig as Cheetah. The plot is so far being kept a secret, so don’t expect many more character revelations to come anytime soon. All we know is that it will have a new cast of characters, and that there will be another love story, according to Patty Jenkins, who is returning to direct. This will be Jenkins and Pascal’s second time working together, the first being for the TV movie Exposed, which also starred Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Ben Barnes.

There’s a lot riding on Wonder Woman 2 as the sequel to the best-received movie in the DCEU so far, and while we have no idea what it’s going to be about, its cast is already extremely promising. Pascal’s casting in Game of Thrones lead to a starring role in Narcos and a guest role in Kingsman: The Golden Circle last year, as well as a part in J.C. Chandor’s upcoming cartel Netflix drama Triple Frontier.

Wonder Woman 2 hits theaters November 1, 2019.

