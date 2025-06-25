A lot is riding on The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and not just the fate of their fictional Earth. Marvel needs a hit. Their last movie, Thunderbolts*, was a critical success but a commercial disappointment — and it was intended to start the buzz for their massive (and massively expensive) Avengers sequels, Doomsday and Secret Wars. I’m not sure that quite worked out how Marvel planned.

With Thunderbolts* underperforming, they really need Fantastic Four to work, and to generate some excitement for these huge tentpoles Marvel is shooting now for 2026 and 2027. Historically, the FF are the central figures at Marvel; they were the first of a new crew of heroes Stan Lee and Jack Kirby created in the early 1960s that launched what we now know as the “Marvel Universe.” But their movie rights were long outside the company’s control and only reverted back to Marvel Studios in the last few years.

So this is Marvel’s first crack at one of their own core titles — and maybe their last chance to show that they know how to use these characters better than Fox did when they produced three middling to absolutely awful FF movies in the 2000s and 2010s. Like I said, a lot is riding on this thing.

With the countdown to Marvel’s Fantastic Four getting closer every day, here is the final trailer for the film.

There’s also a slew of new official images from First Steps as well.

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios’ “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet. Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Arrives in theaters on July 25. That’s one month from today.

