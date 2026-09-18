A good zombie never, like a good zombie, never really dies.

World War Z, starring Brad Pitt and based on the hit book by Max Brooks, was a major hit in 2013, grossing more than half a billion dollars worldwide. Pitt played a UN investigator sent to try to figure out how to stop a rapidly escalating zombie plague that’s spreading across the globe; the film was directed by Marc Forster (Quantum of Solace). While the production of the movie was somewhat troubled, with costly reshoots eventually ballooning an already high budget, the final film still became a major blockbuster.

Talks about a sequel began even before the film opened in theaters, and continued for several years, with several different directors attached to the project. At one point David Fincher, of all people, was set to make it, and to use it as his reunion with his Seven and Fight Club star. But that project never made it off the ground.

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Now the World War Z-quel is back on yet again, with yet another filmmaker attached. According to The Hollywood Reporter, it’s now Edward Berger (All Quiet on the Western Front, Conclave) turn in the director’s chair on the project, with Pitt still involved as both star and producer.

The latest script for the project was written by Dennis Kelly. Max Brooks’ World War Z, which was different in structure than the film version, never got a book sequel.

13 years is a long time between sequels. But Hollywood’s hunger for valuable IP is nearly as strong as a zombie’s desire for human flesh. So the World War Z-quel is back on.

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