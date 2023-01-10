The World’s Richest Dog Now Has His Own Netflix Series

If dogs are man’s best friend, just imagine what a good friend a dog could be when said mutt is also worth $400 million.

That is the irresistible hook behind the new Netflix documentary series Gunther’s Millions. It chronicles the life and times of Gunther VI, who is indeed the world’s richest dog. (The trailer claims he is worth some $400 million.) Supposedly, the dog once belonged to a wealthy countess who left the handsome pooch her vast fortune. But as the trailer for Gunther’s Millions makes clear, there is more to this story than meets the eye (or paw).

Take a look at the trailer below:

Netflix releases new doc series constantly; one can barely catch on before there’s two more new ones on the streaming service’s homepage. (Did you see Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? yet?) But Gunther’s Millions looks like a major hit in the making. How can you not want to see the story of a $400 million dog and the potentially shady people who are exploiting him and possibly (allegedly) maybe building a cult around him? I definitely do!

Here is the series’ official synopsis:

Multi-millionaire Gunther VI lives in the lap of luxury: He travels on private planes, eats gold-flaked steaks for dinner, and surrounds himself with a glamorous entourage of spokesmodels and entertainers. He is also a German shepherd. As the legend goes, Gunther’s great-grandfather was originally owned by a mysterious countess whose son died tragically. Having no heirs, the countess bequeathed her considerable fortune to her beloved dog, and placed him in the care of her son’s close friend, an Italian pharmaceutical heir and aspiring impresario named Maurizio Mian. Over the past 30 years, Mian has built an empire on behalf of his canine boss, including glamorous real estate purchases, controversial social experiments, and one of the biggest tax fraud schemes of all time. It’s a fairy tale both beautiful and bizarre, and naturally, questions abound.

Gunther’s Millions premieres on Netflix on February 4. The series consists of four hourlong episodes.