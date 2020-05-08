The Worst Movie Kisses in History

Let’s get real here: Love is not in the air right now. Frustration is in the air. Cabin fever is in the air. And we here at ScreenCrush have found that in these confining and sometimes agonizing times, we take some solace in falling down rabbit holes of YouTube weirdness. There is no quarantine there. There are only strange movie clips.

Like the ones that follow, ranking 15 of the absolute dirt worst kisses in the history of cinema. Once upon a time, the staff of ScreenCrush assembled a collection of the best movie kisses, but we never considered their opposite; those kisses that made us stare at the screen in slack-jawed confusion or outright terror.

The only criteria to be included on the list that follows (besides the kisses being, like, bad) is that with very few exceptions tried to avoid kisses from comedies that were clearly aiming to be silly or surreal. Many people consider Jim Carrey and Lauren Holly’s intense lip-lock from Dumb and Dumber a low point in the history of onscreen kissing. And while no one would call that a “good kiss,” it is nonetheless a “successful” one, in that it achieved the goals established by the participants and the filmmakers — i.e. to make people laugh.

The only laughs elicited by the following 15 kisses were the kind you emit out of complete discomfort. They are quite, quite bad. And you can watch them all below...