‘X-Men ’97’ Trailer Breakdown: All the Easter Eggs You Missed

X-Men ’97 isn’t just a sequel series to the classic X-Men cartoon show of the 1990s; it’s also the very first X-Men anything produced by Marvel Studios. After decades of Fox holding the rights to the franchise, Marvel is finally back in the driver’s seat for their merry mutants. And that means X-Men ’97 could actually help set up the upcoming live-action introduction of the X-Men to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

To get of sense how that could happen, watch our latest video below, which breaks down the new X-Men ’97 trailer, and points out loads of Marvel Eggs you might have missed. Did you catch the references to Spider-Man and Venom? Did you see the shoutout to the famous X-Men storyline “Days of Future Past”? For that and a whole lot more, check out our trailer breakdown:

READ MORE: The Evolution of Marvel's Iconic Logo

If you liked that video on the X-Men '97 trailer and how it references old Marvel Comics and could influence future MCU films and shows, check out more of our videos below, including one on how Deadpool and Wolverine will show up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, one on how Marvel secretly set up Secret Wars (the title certainly makes sense!) way back in Avengers: Age of Ultron, and one on how the X-Men may have been in the MCU in secret for years. The latest Marvel Cinematic Universe show, Echo, is now available in full on Disney+. X-Men '97 is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on March 20.

