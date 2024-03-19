‘X-Men: The Animated Series’: The Full Series Recap

Previously, on X-Men...

The X-Men are back in a new continuation of the classic X-Men: The Animated Series. X-Men ’97, which is about to premiere on Disney+ imagines what if the show had continued beyond its original run. It features some of the original voice cast and creators, and updates the animation style while still paying homage to the ’90s show.

Many of us grew up watching X-Men: The Animated Series, but if you didn’t you might be a little confused by the new series. And there are 78 episodes of X-Men to catch up with — you might not have dozens of hours free to do that before X-Men ’97 premieres. Luckily, our new video is here to help. It recaps the full run of the show — every season, every episode — and gets you read for the big debut of X-Men ’97.

Watch the full recap below:

READ MORE: The Evolution of Marvel’s Iconic Logo

If you liked that video recapping the entire run of X-Men: The Animated Series, check out more of our videos below, including one on how Marvel’s post-credits scenes are setting up Avengers: Secret Wars, what Marvel projects might be canceled and what projects could have been canceled in the past, and whether Marvel can get Spider-Man back from Sony. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. The next Marvel Disney+ show, X-Men ’97, is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on March 20.

Sign up for Disney+ here.

Get our free mobile app