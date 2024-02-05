Have the X-Men Secretly Been in the MCU For Years?

What If...? Season 2 revealed a new character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe who was given super powers by the Infinity Stones. It’s not the first time something like this has happened in the MCU; the Scarlet Witch, Quicksilver, Captain Marvel — they all gained power through interactions or experiments with the Stones. But this new hero made us think more about the history of the MCU and think about who else might have gotten Infinity Stone powers that we haven’t seen ... yet.

That’s right, we think the Stones are connected to the next big thing in the MCU, the X-Men. In our latest MCU video, we break down this huge theory in minute detail, explaining how the Stones in comics are different from the stones in movies and TV, and how we think their energy and the way it can affect certain people is all connected to ... mutations in DNA. And you know what that means. Watch the video below for the full story:

