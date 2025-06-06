The Canceled ‘X-Men vs Fantastic Four’ Movie That Would Have Changed Marvel Forever

Everyone’s excited for Avengers: Doomsday, where Earth’s Mightiest Heroes are going to square off with the Fantastic Four and the stars of the Fox X-Men movies on the big screen for the very first time. But did you know that before the very first Avengers movie, Fox almost made an X-Men vs. Fantastic Four movie that would have featured the original FF team and the Hugh Jackman X-Men squaring off in a story inspired by the Marvel comic book Civil War — and this would have been years prior to Captain America: Civil War.

This unmade Fox Marvel crossover film would have changed the Marvel Cinematic Universe forever — which is why we’ve got a new video all about it. We’ll tell you who was involved, what the plot would have been, and explain why the whole thing fell apart. Watch the full story of X-Men vs. Fantastic Four below:

