Save the Date: April 28, 29, and 30. Something is coming ... but what?

Whatever it is, it involves Darkseid, the mega-villain of DC Comics who was featured in Justice League (and really much more in Zack Snyder’s Justice League). According to Snyder in a video he posted to his Twitter account, which claims to be an “incoming transmission from Lord Darkseid,” something he teased with the hashtag “#fullcircle” is coming at the end of next month — April 28-30.

You can watch Snyder’s mysterious announcement video below:

So what is it? Snyder has not worked on DC project since completing his director’s cut of Justice League in the spring of 2021. Since then new co-CEOs have been appointed at DC Studios, and they recently announced a massive slate of films and TV series that will launch a new interconnected DC Universe — one distinct from the “DCEU” that Snyder headed from Man of Steel on. The new universe will have its own Superman and Batman who won’t be played by Henry Cavill or Ben Affleck. So it’s not entirely clear how Snyder would fit into all of that, even if he wanted to. Snyder is currently working on an original sci-fi film for Netflix titled Rebel Moon.

Plus, he didn’t say tune in on a certain date at a certain time for a special announcement; he hyped an event across three days. That’s led some to speculate that there’s going to be some sort of “SnyderCon” over those days. (The 28th to the 30th of April is a weekend, which would make that theory make a little more sense as well; most cons take place on weekends.) I guess we’ll have to wait and see what he tweets next for more clues.

