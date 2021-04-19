#ReleaseTheSnyderCutOfTheSnyderCut?

Yes, while the “Snyder Cut” (formally known as Zack Snyder’s Justice League) exists online and is now available for all who have HBO Max and four free hours to enjoy, Zack Snyder continues talking about alternate versions of the film in interviews. It may be the “director’s cut” of Justice League, but it still isn’t exactly what he wanted to make, it seems.

For example, Snyder has previously revealed that instead of Martian Manhunter, he wanted Zack Snyder’s Justice League to end with an appearance from Green Lantern John Stewart. In earlier interviews, Snyder said “We shot a version of this scene with Green Lantern, but the studio really fought me and said ‘We really don’t want you to do Green Lantern.’” When Warner Bros. nixed that idea (they want to make their own John Stewart in the future and didn’t want to introduce him in Justice League) Snyder instead used Martian Manhunter in the scene with Ben Affleck’s Bruce Wayne.

Then, over the weekend, Snyder revealed who he’d cast to play John Stewart opposite Affleck in that epilogue. On a livestream as part of Justice Con 21, Snyder said he had cast Wayne T. Carr to play his Green Lantern before the studio demanded he rework the scene.

Snyder shot Carr’s scene, but it didn’t make it into the final cut of Justice League, which is now available — in color or in black-and-white - on HBO Max. You can watch Snyder’s full Justice Con panel below:

Gallery — The Biggest Changes in Zack Snyder’s Justice League:

Get our free mobile app

[H/T Collider]