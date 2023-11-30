Zack Snyder Says It Doesn’t Matter If Fans Used Bots to Fuel Snyder Cut Movement

Was the Snyder Cut a legitimate and organic movement from fans to get a new version of the Justice League made, or an orchestrated campaign that used bots to make it look like an organic movement?

Zack Snyder says it “doesn’t matter.”

Those were the director’s comments to The Hollywood Reporter in a new profile. Asked about whether he was concerned about reports that claimed that bots were used to prop up the calls for a “Snyder Cut” of the Justice League movie he started but did not finish, he replied “The truth is? It doesn’t matter. The movie got made ... If they were smart enough to employ bots in this thing, then they won. That movie has no business existing — and it does.”

Snyder’s extended version of the film, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, premiered on HBO Max in 2021. A Rolling Stone article from 2022 claimed that bots “fueled” the campaign to allow Snyder to finish the movie — which ultimately cost Warner Bros. a reported $80 million.

HBO Max HBO Max loading...

READ MORE: Everything New on Netflix in December 2023

As for claims that Snyder’s fans were sometimes abusive to those who disagreed with them, he told THR “I’m not going to comment on the details of whether they are good or bad, whether they are toxic or bullying. That’s in every chat room. It’s what comes with the internet. But I do know that the work they did on some level was good. I can say for a fact that they did good. That is undeniable.”

Snyder’s latest movie, Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire, premieres on Netflix on December 22. Although Snyder left DC behind after his director’s cut of Justice League, he did not rule out a return to the company in the same THR piece. He specifically cited one project he would be interested in: “A true representation of the graphic novel” The Dark Knight Returns.

Get our free mobile app