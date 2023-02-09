With the start of an all-new DC Universe, that means the previous one started by Zack Snyder with his Man of Steel is going to finally and officially come to an end. Although Snyder left DC in the middle of production on Justice League more than five years ago, most of the DC movies since then — movies like Shazam! and Birds of Prey — expanded on what he started.

That ends with James Gunn and Peter Safran now taking the DCU in a wholly new direction, with new versions of characters like Superman (as played by Henry Cavill) and Batman (played by Ben Affleck) that Snyder had previously developed to his own specifications. Some fans remain loyal to Snyder and they’re upset that his creations won’t see the light of day again, so they continue to petition Warner Bros, DC, and Gunn on social media begging them to reverse course.

Instead of the typical #RestoreTheSnyderVerse hashtag, someone sent Gunn the hashtag #sellthesnyderversetonetflix, which got a response from Gunn. “Netflix hasn’t expressed any such interest (although we’ve discussed other stuff),” Gunn noted, added, “Zack hasn’t expressed any interest & seems to be happy doing what he’s doing.”

Gunn then told another fan that Snyder had reached out to him “to express his support” about the moves Gunn was making. “He‘s a great guy,” Gunn said of Snyder.

Technically the “Snyderverse” isn’t totally done yet. The Flash comes out this summer, and it stars Snyder’s version of the Flash, played by Ezra Miller. It seems as if the movie is still a little bit in flux because of Gunn’s arrival at DC, but at various points the movie was supposed to feature Gunn’s Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and Aquaman too. Whether they will wind up in the finished film is unclear at this point.

The next DC movie, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, is scheduled to open in theaters on March 17, 2023.

