‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Ends With a ‘Massive Cliffhanger’

Before anyone knew what a Snyder Cut was, before Justice League opened in theaters in 2017, the first plan for Zack Snyder’s Justice League had been to make it a two-part film, similar to what Marvel eventually did with Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. The movies would have been filmed roughly at the same time, feature the same cast, and Part 1 would have ended on a big cliffhanger that would have been resolved in Part 2.

Eventually Warner Bros. squashed that plan and decided to make just one Justice League, which wound up running into major problems during production. Snyder left, Joss Whedon took over, the theatrical cut was a disaster, fans demanded the “Snyder Cut,” and finally Warners gave Zack Snyder the money he needed to finish his director’s cut. That brings us to today. Zack Snyder’s Justice League, as it’s officially called, supposedly clocks in at four hours — twice the length of Whedon’s Justice League. Which begs the question: Is this four-hour Snyder Cut what the combined Justice League: Parts 1 and 2 would have been?

Snyder says no. In an interview with IGN, he explains that the four-hour version of Justice League still ends on what he calls a “massive cliffhanger.” And while it does hint at what he wanted to make in Part 2, it doesn’t tell that any of that story:

[This] doesn’t encompass any of the additional movies. It hints, as you would, at potential other worlds. Like, I plant the seeds I wanted to of what would come in the later films. So that's in there but as far as those stories, that would be to come if ever that happened. Which it does not look like it would. But it’s easy to speculate.

As Snyder notes, the odds of a Zack Snyder’s Justice League 2 happening are exceedingly slim. The theatrical cut of Justice League was a huge flop, and Warner Bros. has already invested another $70 million into this director’s cut. Meanwhile, they’ve also moved on with new movies featuring a different Batman, and possibly a different Superman. It seems very unlikely they would want to go backwards to an old iteration of those characters. But this at least gives Snyder Cut fans something to demand from Warner Bros. next after Zack Snyder’s Justice League premieres on HBO Max on March 18.

You can watch Snyder’s full interview with IGN below.

Gallery — Every DC Comics Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best: