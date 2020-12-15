‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Will Be R-Rated

Holy f—ing s—, Batman!

Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the four-part, four-hour director’s cut of DC Comics’ Justice League movie won’t just be longer than the version that premiered in theaters in the fall of 2017. It will apparently be much more adult. Zack Snyder told Entertainment Weekly that his version of the film — which he is finishing now for release next year on HBO Max after leaving the original Justice League production midway through its shoot — is “insane and so epic” that it’s “probably rated R.”

“It will be an R-rated version, for sure,” Snyder added, although he admitted that’s his “gut” feeling, and not an official ruling from the MPAA. As for exactly what in this new version will qualify it for an R rating, Snyder had this to say:

There's one scene where Batman drops an F-bomb. Cyborg is not too happy with what's going on with his life before he meets the Justice League, and he tends to speak his mind. And Steppenwolf is pretty much just hacking people in half. So [the rating would be due to] violence and profanity, probably both.

Snyder also continued to indicate his desire for Zack Snyder’s Justice League to get some kind of theatrical release, even though the miniseries will also be available on HBO Max. ("I'm a huge fan and a big supporter of the cinematic experience, and we're already talking about Justice League playing theatrically at the same time it's coming to HBO Max,” Snyder said.) At this point, theaters would probably take any blockbusters they can get, although I’m not sure how much demand there will be for a four-hour Justice League movie that you could also see at home at the same time. Maybe if it was in IMAX or something like that, it could be enticing enough to lure customers to the theater. Then again, people might be so excited hear Batman drop an F-bomb, they won’t care about anything else.

