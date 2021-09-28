Go Behind the Scenes of ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ in Amazing VFX Reel

It’s still sort of unbelievable when you think about it. Zack Snyder leaves Justice League in the middle of production, and Warner Bros. brings in Joss Whedon to finish the film. Said film absolutely bombs in every way. But fans insist upon seeing Snyder’s version of the material, even though that vision was never completed because the guy left the movie and his replacement heavily reworked the material.

Fans never give up hope and Snyder constantly eggs them on with teases and hints about his fabled “Snyder Cut.” Finally, Warner Bros. ponies up the money to finish Snyder’s version. About a year later, Zack Snyder’s Justice League debuts on the HBO Max streaming service.

That was only six months ago. (Time flies when you’re lost in an endless pandemic!) Since then, Snyder released a second Snyder Cut in black and white (titled Justice Is Grey) and the film has also been released on home video. For a sense of just how much work went into creating the film’s impressive visuals, you can watch an effects reel from Scanline VFX which shows how the company turned raw footage — most of it of guys in incomplete costumes or mocap suits standing on green screen stages — into epic battles between the gods and monsters of DC Comics:

“Thanks for all the hard work Scanline VFX,” Snyder responded on Twitter. “There would be no #SnyderCut without you.”

Justice League, Zack Snyder's Justice League, and Zack Snyder's Justice League: Justice Is Gray are all currently available on HBO Max.

