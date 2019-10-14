Zoe Kravitz Will Play Catwoman in Robert Pattinson’s ‘Batman’

The Batman, meet the Catwoman.

According to Variety, when Robert Pattinson assumes the role of Batman in Matt Reeves’s still-untitled DC Comics adaptation, he’ll be doing it opposite at least one familiar adversary: Catwoman, who will be played in the film by Zoe Kravitz.

At this point, the film is still on schedule to open in theaters in the summer of 2021:

Pre-production on the Warner Bros.-DC Comics pic is expected to start this summer. No official start date has been set, although insiders tell Variety that filming could start in late 2019 or early 2020. “The Batman” is scheduled to hit theaters June 25, 2021.

Kravitz has played Catwoman before; she voiced the character in 2017’s The LEGO Batman Movie. And she has previously played a Marvel character; she was Angel in X-Men: First Class. Kravitz will become the fifth live-action, big-screen Catwoman. In the movie based on the 1960s Batman TV show, Lee Meriwether played the character. In 1992’s Batman Returns, Michelle Pfeiffer became probably the definitive movie Catwoman opposite Michael Keaton’s Batman. Halle Berry played a new version of the character in her own solo film in 2004, and then Anne Hathaway portrayed a new interpretation of her in 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises.

Also, here’s a weird fact: Jason Momoa — AKA Aquaman — is related to Zoe Kravitz. He’s married to Lisa Bonet, Kravitz’s mother, which technically makes Aquaman Catwoman’s stepfather. YEAYUHH!!