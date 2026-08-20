Although the movie doesn’t open in theaters for months, Avengers: Doomsday already has its own page on Disney+. And at the bottom of that page is a whole list of “Suggested” viewing options to pair with the film. The titles listed there — earlier movies and TV shows from the Marvel Cinematic Universe — offer a unique window into the titles that are important to the plot of Doomsday. It’s practically like Marvel shouting “THESE ARE THE THINGS YOU NEED TO WATCH BEFORE DOOMSDAY COMES OUT IN DECEMBER.”

In our latest Marvel video, we’ll take a look at all the titles that appear in that “Suggested” list. We’ll also explore how films like The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever fit into what we know about the plot of Avengers: Doomsday. And we’ll also take a look at the MCU movies that are not featured in that “Suggested” tab (No Spider-Man! No Thor films!) and see what that tells us about Doomsday as well.

Watch the full video below:

READ MORE: Every Marvel Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

If you liked that video on all the Marvel movies and TV shows Marvel thinks you need to see before Avengers: Doomsday, check out more of our videos below, including one on the Easter eggs in the newest trailer for Avengers: Doomsday, several on all the Easter eggs you missed in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and one on how Spider-Man: Brand New Day finally sets up the introduction of the X-Men in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Marvel’s next big MCU movie, Avengers: Doomsday, premieres in theaters on December 18.

Sign up for Disney+ here.

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