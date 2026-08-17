As part of D23 and and theaters putting more tickets on sale for the film, Marvel released a new trailer for Avengers: Doomsday over the weekend. And even though it was the weekend, we here at ScreenCrush tasked our army of Latverian Doombots with finding all of the many Easter eggs, hidden secrets, and little Marvel references in it.

And, yup, there are plenty more things we learned from the new Doomsday trailer. In our latest Marvel Cinematic Universe breakdown video, we’ll show you all the most important stuff. We’ll give you Doctor Doom’s comic-book backstory, speculate on what universe Robert Downey Jr.’s Doom is from, theorize about where Doom’s throne room is within the multiverse, and give our best guess about what that massive mural in Doom’s throne room represents, and why Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers has long hair and a beard again.

Watch our full Doomsday trailer Easter egg below:

READ MORE: Every Marvel Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

If you liked that video on all the Easter eggs in the newest trailer for Avengers: Doomsday, check out more of our videos below, including several on all the Easter eggs you missed in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, one on how Spider-Man: Brand New Day finally sets up the introduction of the X-Men in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and one on even more Easter eggs and hidden secrets in the last Avengers: Doomsday trailer. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Marvel’s next big MCU movie, Avengers: Doomsday, premieres in theaters on December 18.

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