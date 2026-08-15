The clock keeps tick, tick, ticking down to doomsday.

Am I talking metaphorically or literally? Why not both! But for sure we are finally inching closer to Avengers: Doomsday opening in theaters. It’s the first Avengers movie from Marvel Studios since 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, as well as the return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for both Robert Downey Jr. (now playing Doctor Doom instead of Iron Man) and Chris Evans (still playing Captain America Steve Rogers).

Of course, there are approximately 800 other Marvel heroes featured in the film as well, including Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, Letitia Wright’s Black Panther, Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi, Sebastian Stan’s Winter Soldier, Anthony Mackie’s Captain America Sam Wilson, Florence Pugh’s Black Widow, Pedro Pascal’s Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby’s Invisible Woman, Ebon Moss-Bachrach’s Thing, Joseph Quinn’s Human Torch, Patrick Stewart’s Professor X, Ian McKellen’s Magneto, Alan Cumming’s Nightcrawler, James Marsden’s Cyclops, and Channing Tatum’s Gambit. And those are just the names we know about it that came to me off the top of my head. (Lewis Pullman’s Sentry! There’s another one. There are so many actors in this movie.)

Tickets for Doomsday went on sale today, and to mark the occasion (and to showcase the film at D23 Expo) we got another trailer for the film. This one features Vanessa Kirby talking about Doom’s backstory — and revealing his past with the Fantastic Four. It also features Thor squaring off with Doom, and getting swatted away like a fly.

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Here is the latest Avengers film’s theatrical synopsis:

In “Avengers: Doomsday,” beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered.

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to open in theaters on December 18. Tickets for the film are on sale now. The film leads directly into a sequel, Avengers: Secret Wars, which is scheduled for release in December of 2027.

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