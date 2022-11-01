‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ Trailer: Ralphie Is Back

Ever wonder what happened to Ralphie from A Christmas Story when he grew up? HBO Max is praying that you have and you do and you very much want to know — because they’ve made a whole movie about it and it’s coming to streaming on their service this holiday season.

Some 40 years after the original A Christmas Story movie, the original actor who played Ralphie, Peter Billingsley, returns to his signature role in A Christmas Story Christmas. Now Ralphie is a dad in his own right, and the Christmas planning all falls on him. Joining Billinglsey in the new film are several other original Christmas Story cast members, including Ian Petrella (Randy), Scott Schwartz (Flick), R.D. Robb (Schwartz), and Zack Ward (Scut Farkus). Darren McGavin, who played the Old Man in A Christmas Story, died in 2006, but you will see him referenced in the trailer below:

The film’s poster definitely evokes the feel of the original as well.

And here are a few more new images from A Christmas Story Christmas for you as well.

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

From Warner Bros. Pictures and HBO Max comes the family comedy “A Christmas Story Christmas,” the long-awaited follow-up to annual holiday favorite, “A Christmas Story.” This time, Ralphie is all grown up and must deal with Christmas and all that comes with it…as a dad. Peter Billingsley returns to the role that has made kids of all ages anticipate Christmas morning like no other.

A Christmas Story Christmas debuts on HBO Max on November 17. Will it become a holiday classic in its own right? That depends; will some cable station play it around the clock on Christmas every year for 20 years? Because then there’s definitely a chance.

