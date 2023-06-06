‘Spider-Verse’ Spoiler Review: Why It’s Better Than the MCU

Multiverses are everywhere these days. Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, The Flash, and the new Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse all feature multiple versions of the title characters, doing battle with forces that threaten not only their world, but all of existence across multiple dimensions. Some of these multiverses are more interesting and well-thought out than others — and lately we’ve been hearing some complaints from Marvel fans that they’re finding the MCU’s multiverse a little lacking.

In our latest video, ScreenCrush’s Ryan Arey, Matt Singer, and Colton Ogburn look at Across the Spider-Verse in full spoiler detail. We discuss what worked and what didn’t work, break down the cliffhanger ending, and explore how the film compares to the first Into the Spider-Verse. And we also look at why audiences are reacting so positively to its version of the multiverse, and what Marvel can learn from this film and put to use in its own cinematic universe. Watch the video below:

