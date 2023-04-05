‘Across the Spider-Verse’: Every Spider-Man in the New Trailer

So many Spider-People! The new Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer is here and it features tons of different heroes from, um, across the Spider-Verse. (Look, what can I say? The title is accurate.) That includes Ben Reilly, Cyborg Spider-Woman, Lady Spider, Jessica Drew, multiple Armored Spider-Men, and many many more.

If you want to see all the Spider-Men hiding in the new trailer, watch our video below. We also break down dozens of other Easter eggs and little things you might have missed in the trailer. We explain how the trailer pays homage to the first Spider-Verse through its use of voiceover, explain the backstories of characters like the Spot and Jessica Drew, discuss the comic where Mayday Parker comes from, identify the shoutout to the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and give our theory about why the portals in this movie are shaped like hexagons. (It’s always a hexagon with Marvel.) Check it out:

