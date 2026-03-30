Marvel’s cinematic universe was never perfect, but the company’s track record throughout all the various phases of the “Infinity Saga” was genuinely impressive. They made all the right decisions when it came to casting, and to building an epic, multi-franchise story. They knew how to seed upcoming stories, when to build to mini crescendos that could then lead to the next big climax, and they kept the Avengers movies coming every few years.

Oh, what a difference a multiverse makes. Marvel’s “Multiverse Saga” has been a much rockier ride. It’s been overstuffed with well over 100 hours of films and television series, the Avengers have been missing in action for almost all of it, and the original villain planned as the center of the story got fired and replaced. But beyond all of this, one mistake that Marvel made — in, of all films, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania — was ultimately the single decision that squandered all of this saga’s potential.

What was that mistake? Watch our latest Marvel video below to find out, and to see why this one error had catastrophic consequences for the MCU:

READ MORE: Every Marvel Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

If you liked that video on the one big mistake that ruined the Marvel Multiverse Saga, check out more of our videos below, including one on all the Easter eggs in the season premiere of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, one recapping everything you need to know before Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, and one on all the Easter eggs in the first trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. The next big Marvel multiverse movie, Avengers: Doomsday, is scheduled to open in theaters on December 18, 2026.

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