15 Movie Stars Who Started Their Careers Doing Commercials

Commercials are the bread and butter for many working actors, providing short-term opportunities in between longer-term gigs. But unlike movies and TV shows, where the characters are the stars, the product is the true hero of an advertisement. Short and to-the-point, a good commercial presents the most attractive features of a product or service in an engaging way. Oftentimes, it’s the charisma of the actors that does most of the selling.

It’s not uncommon for an actor to get their start doing commercial work. At the early stages of their careers, actors are looking for chances to gain experience, flesh out their demo reels, and perhaps even score that coveted SAG card. In fact, a lot of now-famous celebrities acted in commercials before they made their big breakthroughs in Hollywood. Certain stars, including Leonardo DiCaprio and Kirsten Dunst, have been acting in commercials since they were young kids. Others, such as Brad Pitt, started as young adults while also doing background work on the side.

If you flipped through the TV channels during the ‘80s and ‘90s, you might not have realized that the actors on screen were poised to become world-renowned actors. When Paul Rudd popped up in a Super Nintendo ad, no one batted an eye. It’s crazy to think that some of today’s biggest stars were once anonymous commercial players.

Take a look at these vintage commercials that feature some seriously recognizable faces. Do you remember watching any of these when they were first on the air?