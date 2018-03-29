Apparently one vacation wasn’t enough for Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston. Remember when the two starred in 2011’s Just Go With It, a real movie that people with money financed, in which Aniston pretends to be the ex-wife to Sandler’s plastic surgeon on a Hawaiian vacay? If not, keep it that way. The two are reuniting for another relationship comedy at Netflix.

Variety has the news that Sandler and Aniston will lead Murder Mystery for the streaming service. The film, which will be directed by Workaholics‘ co-creator Kyle Newacheck and written by James Vanderbilt (The Amazing Spider-Man, Zodiac), follows a couple who go on the European honeymoon they never took to save their crumbling marriage. Then the two get caught up in a – you guessed it! – murder mystery and become suspects when a billionaire winds up dead. Sandler will play a New York cop and Aniston will play… his wife. At least that’s the only description the trade has to offer.

Here’s the real good news – this project likely means we’re one step closer to the end of that Sandler-Netflix eight-picture deal (initially four, which was renewed because of you crazy people). Sandler’s still got his upcoming Netflix comedy with Chris Rock, The Week Of (which actually looks pretty good?), and Aniston has her Apple TV series, a morning show drama opposite Reese Witherspoon.

